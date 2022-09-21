Viral Video Today: Ever seen deer attacking another animal? Or humans? Or anything at all? No, right? Because they’re one of the most peaceful animals on the planet. Deer are actually known for being quiet, calm, and gentle animals. So when you see two deer fighting each other, it’s an extremely rare sight.Also Read - Viral Video: Tiger Disturbs Tigress During Her Nap, Taught a Lesson He'll Remember For Life. Watch

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on Twitter recently that shows two deer animatedly fighting with each other. "Deer boxing," he tweeted with the video which now has 115k views and 4,200 likes. The clip shows a herd of deer grazing a field with a beautiful backdrop of a forest. Suddenly, two deer start kick boxing each other furiously. Both of them could be seen standing on their hind legs and kicking each other. After a while, they stopped and began chasing one another.

As the internet is full of bizarre things, netizens were not really shocked and found the rare sight hilarious. Twitter users said it looked like the deer were having a 'cat fight' or that they were fighting like kangaroos. "This looks so much like those kangaroo fights," a user commented. "Looks like a Kangaroo was their trainer," another user joked.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF TWO DEER FIGHTING WITH EACH OTHER HERE:

Deer boxing pic.twitter.com/15pzsmGPGd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 19, 2022

LOL! That was the cutest fight ever.