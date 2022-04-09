Viral News: DaBaby, a 30-year-old rapper from North Carolina, US, was recently caught on camera forcefully trying to kiss a female fan. A video of the incident went viral on Twitter a day ago that has netizens outraged. Twitter users accused the rapper of trying to sexually harass the woman. The clip posted with the caption ‘DaBaby getting curved by fans’ has received over 10.9 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Suddenly Gets Emotional While Sitting Beside His Bride in Mandap, Kisses Her Later| Watch

The video shows the rapper going to a group of fans gathered outside a venue to see him. He hugs a few fans and then the video appears to show him holding a woman's face and pulling her face with both his hands. The artist made a pout as he tried to pull the woman close but she tried to pull away.

DaBaby then pulls the woman's face with more force and when his mouth is close to hers, she turns her face away and doesn't let him kiss her. He tried to lock lips with the woman at least twice and the whole time she seems completely uninterested in kissing him as she tried to pull away.

The rapper was left looking shocked as the fan pulled back and something or someone’s hand hit him. It also appears he may have stumbled after the interaction, just as the video cuts off.

The footage is said to have been filmed in February, reported the New York Post. DaBaby took to his Instagram Stories on April 7 to react to the viral clip. Reposting the clip, the rapper wrote: “Y’all Go head on man,” alongside a laughing emoji. “Me & my booboos love each other to death but ain’t no kissin goin on,” he added.

Watch the viral video below:

DaBaby has a reputation for close interactions with his fans, welcoming one onstage to grind on him.