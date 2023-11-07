Home

Viral Video Shows UP Cop Wearing Vest, Towel On Duty, Shunted | WATCH

SI Narain Singh, who is wearing a vest and a towel around his waist, along with two fellow officers, can be seen hearing the grievances of some women complainants, the video shows.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Uttar Pradesh Viral News: A senior officer of the Uttar Pradesh Police was transferred to police lines after a viral video showed him wearing a towel and vest while on duty at a police outpost in Kaushambi district of the state.

A video which is doing the rounds on social media platforms, showed the erring cop, identified as Sub-Inspector (SI) Ram Narain Singh, wearing a vest and a towel draped around his waist, while hearing people’s grievances at the Scindia outpost under Kokhraj police station in Kaushambi district.

SI Singh was posted as the in-charge of the outpost before being transferred by higher officials of the department after the video went viral.

In the video, SI Narain Singh, along with two fellow officers, can be seen hearing the grievances of some women complainants.

SI Singh, who is the outpost in-charge, can seen be dressed in a vest and a towel. However, unbeknownst to him, someone secretly filmed the policeman dressed in his undergarments, instead of a police uniform, and shared the video on social media platforms.

The video also shows some men, presumably policemen, napping in another back room at the station.

WATCH the viral video here:

As per local media reports, three women from Balamau village under the Kokhraj police station area limits had arrived at the Scindia Chowki (outpost) to file a complaint regarding a family dispute. Upon arriving at the cop shop, the complainants found the place almost deserted while the in-charge’s chair was also vacant.

Soon, the outpost in-charge came out of his room, however, much to the shock of the women complainants, the officer was only wearing a vest and a towel draped around his waist. The women can be seen visibly uncomfortable as the SI Singh sat in his chair in a semi-nude state, the video showed.

However, the women swallowed their shame and narrated their grievances in front of the officer who seemed unperturbed while hearing the complaints while dressed in such an unprofessional and shameless manner.

The video created a stir on social media platforms with netizens calling out the unprofessional behaviour of the police officer and demanded action against him.

The viral video is said to be from last week.

Police said they have taken cognizance of the viral video and constituted an investigation team to probe the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said a probe is underway to determine the circumstances of the incident and strict action will be taken against the officer if found guilty.

Another senior police official said that SI Ram Narain Singh has been transferred to district police lines, pending further inquiry.

The department has ordered a thorough probe into the matter which has been handed over to Sirathu Circle Officer Awadhesh Vishwakarma, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava told news agency PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.