Viral Video Shows What Havoc Fog And Zero Visibility Can Cause On Road | WATCH INSIDE

Given the situation, it would have been better if the people on the road had pulled over and switched on all their lights.

Viral Video: The winter in north-central India is freezing. Temperatures have plummeted to record lows and the dense fog has disrupted the movement of air traffic, railways, and roads. In fact, a few accidents have taken place due to the intense fog and most people have decided to stay indoors and keep themselves warm in this biting cold. Talking about fog, there have been many rescheduling of trains and flights. But if you think that you have experienced the intensity of fog, wait till you see this video.

This video has been shared on Twitter by That Looked Expensive and it shows a road fully covered with snow and there is very heavy fog. It is very dark, and the visibility is zero, as the voiceover says. Amidst all this, it is revealed that there has been a series of accidents on the road due to zero visibility. And to add to that, the camera captures even more accidents as vehicles approach at high speeds.

This is yet another lesson about safe driving.