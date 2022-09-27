Varanasi: The video of a white-clad ‘ghost’ walking on rooftops in Varanasi has gone viral, creating panic among the local residents. The chaos started a few days ago when a video of VDA Colony located in the Badi Gabi area went viral on WhatsApp, in which a woman was seen floating in a white gown. When the videos were circulated, panic took over and the locals even stopped coming out of their houses, fearing the ‘ghost’ in the colony. Later, three more such videos emerged on the social media, adding to the panic. Some locals said that the video seemed genuine while most of them found it a fake video.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Lovingly Sings to Her Husband in Hospital, Makes Internet Emotional | Watch

"It seems to be a fake video but there is a lot of fear among locals, hence we decided to approach the police to investigate the matter to reveal the truth," said Suresh Singh, a local resident. The police have now registered a case against unknown miscreants at Bhelupur police station.

WHITE-CLAD GHOST WALKING ON ROOFTOPS: WATCH VIDEO



Ramakant Dubey, inspector, Bhelupur Police Station, said: “There is fear among the people. On their complaint we have lodged an FIR against unknown persons and have intensified patrolling in the area.”

Meanwhile, the DCP has appealed to the people that no such incident has happened in Varanasi and has asked them not to forward such viral videos.

(With IANS Inputs)