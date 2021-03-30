Thimpu: In a heartwarming video that is going viral on social media, a Bhutanese girl thanks the Indian government for sending across Covid-19 vaccines doses to the Himalayan Kingdom. Notably, Bhutan was the first country to receive the doses as a gift from the Government of India, manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII). The video was shared on Twitter by Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj, featuring a child artist named Khenrab Yeedzin Syelden. In the 37-second-long video, the little girl thanks the Indian government for sending Covid-19 vaccines to Bhutan, while speaking in both Hindi and English. Also Read - India Records Over 62,000 Fresh Corona Cases For Second Day in a Row, Active Tally Nears 5 Lakh

"I would like to thank the Indian government for giving us a huge number of Covid vaccines. We Bhutanese are so lucky to have India as our neighbouring country," says the little girl. The video ends with her saying 'Shukriya Bharat.'

"Khenrab! Your 'thank you' touches our hearts," reads the caption of the video along with hashtags such as 'Vaccine Maitri' and 'India Bhutan Friendship.'

Since being shared, the video has melted the hearts of netizens, and many showed their love for the cute kid with adorable emojis.

On March 22, the country received additional 400,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from India, making possible the nationwide rollout of the vaccination programme against COVID-19. In a tweet, the Bhutan Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prayed that these gestures during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India.

“Pleased to receive additional 400,000 doses of Covishield, making possible the nationwide rollout of our vaccination program. People of Bhutan and I remain grateful to PM Narendra Modi, we pray these gestures during the pandemic turn into boundless blessings for the people of India,” he said.

Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji said in a tweet that India had offered unconditional support in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Received the precious gift of another 400,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines from our friend, India, today: Tandi Dorji, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Bhutan pic.twitter.com/xUDcy36J4u — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2021

“Received the precious gift of another 400,000 doses of Covidshield vaccines from our friend, India, today. Profoundly grateful to the government of India, PMO India, Dr S Jaishankar and Ruchira Kamboj for the unconditional support in our fight against the pandemic,” he said.