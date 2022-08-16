Viral Video: The bride and groom of today have a lot of fun as compared to earlier weddings. Gone are the days when brides would wear a shy look on their wedding day and sit in a corner. Not only do family and friends enjoy shaking a leg, but the bride too has fun on her special day, as it should be. In one such video, a groom and bride are happily seen dancing on the DJ floor. At first, the the bride is shy but later she dances freely when the groom encourages her. She also whispers something in the groom’s ear following which the DJ plays a Bhojpuri song. The bride then opened up completely and danced in such a way that it overshadowed everyone including the groom.Also Read - Groom Exposes Cheating Bride By Playing Video of Her Affair With Brother In Law At Wedding. Watch

This dance video has been uploaded on an YouTube channel named VK Village Video. The popularity of the video can be understood from the fact that it has been viewed more than 12 lakh times so far.

The video has surfaced on social media yet again after going viral last year. One user jokingly wrote, “Bhai sahab to chalo isliye nach rhe h ki unko bhabhi sundar mil gayi , Lenkin bhabhiji kis khusi me nach rhi thi ha.” Another commented, “Yaar kitni khubsurat hain Bhabhi ji.”