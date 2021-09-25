Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah recently had a slip up in the state Assembly (pun intended). The slip-up being his dhoti had fallen off while he was speaking at a session of the Karnataka Assembly, which was being aired live. Siddaramaiah didn’t even realise that it had happened and went on with his speech.Also Read - Viral Video: Money Heist Song Bella Ciao Gets a Gujarati Cover, Netizens Love It. WATCH

However, a fellow party leader, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar, came to save the day and told Siddaramaiah that his ‘panche’ (dhoti or mundu) fell off. Also Read - From Chess Set to Buddha Statue: PM Modi Gave These Unique Gifts to Kamala Harris, Quad Leaders. SEE PICS

Shivakumar whispered in Siddaramaiah’s ears that his ‘panche’ came off and he responded saying, ‘Oh. Is that so?’. Also Read - Viral Video: Grandma Commands Alexa to Sing Ganpati Bhajan in The Most Adorable Way | Watch

The Congress leader told the assembly what had happened, which made all the members and the speaker laugh. Siddaramaiah jokingly blamed the embarrassing moment on weight gain and pulled up his dhoti. After tying it, he went on with the debate.

“My ‘panche’ has come off, Eshwarappa. Of late, my paunch has increased and my ‘panche’ keeps coming off,” Siddaramaiah was heard saying. Meanwhile, Madhu Bangarappa, who was in the Chair, said, “It’s tricky if you yourself disclose what the issue is.”

Watch the video below:

The video has gone viral on social media with around one lakh views on YouTube. Netizens were also in splits after watching the video like the Assembly.

Some users pointed out that the episode reminds them of a similar scene from the hit comedy film Hera Pheri. In the scene, Paresh Rawal doesn’t realise his dhoti had come off and Akshay Kumar whispers in his ear to pick it up. “Uthale…Dhoti,” Akshay Kumar says and then Paresh Rawal quickly picks up his dhoti. (Watch here)