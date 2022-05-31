Mansa: Famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district, leaving the nation shocked. The news of his demise left fans stunned and in grief, scrambling to grasp what happened. Not just his friends and family, the singer’s pet dogs are also grieving his loss and missing their owner. While they might not be able to express what they are feeling, dogs do exhibit distinct signs that show that they are under distress.Also Read - Viral Video: People Loot Fish That Fell From Truck in Bihar, Collect It in Buckets & Clothes | Watch

A heartbreaking video going viral on social media, shows how Moosewala’s dogs are experiencing sadness and dejection, and are even refusing to eat anything. The video shows a dog lying and moping in a corner, while the other one is heard whining. While our favorite canines might not fully understand death, they certainly do understand the emotional feeling of missing someone who’s no longer a part of their daily lives. The video has left internet users teary-eyed, with many posting broken heart emoji in the comments section.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, several mourners have gathered at his residence to pay their last respects as the family is preparing to conduct his last rites. Accompanied by some relatives, Moosewala’s father received his son’s body from Mansa Civil hospital, where it was kept for post-mortem, around 8:15 am. The body has been taken to his residence at Moosa village in Mansa. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the residence of the slain Punjabi singer.

The 28-year-old singer had fought the recent assembly election in Punjab on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP’s Vijay Singla.