It seems like Indians dancing at Times Square is becoming a trend as several people have gone viral by grooving to Bollywood songs at the iconic spot in New York City. Now, a Sikh man is going viral for performing bhangra in the middle of Times Square.

Hardy Singh is a bhangra dancer and teacher from Dubai who is on a world tour, holding bhangra workshops for his venture Pure Bhangra. He recently went to the US and now he is touring across India. He posted a video on his Instagram 'itshardysingh' where he was seen doing bhangra on the Punjabi song 'Mundian Toh Bach Ke'. The reel has received over 238k views and 20k likes.

In another version of the video shared on the page 'oyeankit', Hardy was seen dancing to the song Ye Tune Kya Kiya from the film Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha. The reel has garnered 239k views and 26k likes.

Desi netizens absolutely loved how Hardy confidently performed bhangra in the middle of the road at Times Square. “Wow looks so much fun,” a user commented. “This must feel soooo goood,” another user wrote. “Singh is king,” a user commented.