As India continues with evacuation operation for Indians stranded in Ukraine with special flights being organised through Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, many Indian nationals including hundreds of students are fleeing to the Ukrainian borders. Many of them had to take refuge in bunkers, metro stations or any safe places they could find without much supply of food and water.

A batch of students who were able to flee Ukraine amid the war with Russia took a train towards the Polish border. A Sikh man was also spotted on the train of students from not just India but other countries as well, doing his part to help them amid these tough times.

A video showed the Sikh man, Hardeep Singh, distributing langar to the hungry students on the train that was heading to the east of Ukraine.

Ravinder Singh, CEO of Khalsa Aid, shared the video on his Twitter on February 26. It has since gone viral with over 1.1 lakh views, 6,300 likes and 1,500 retweets. Hardeep is being praised by social media users for providing free food to the students leaving Ukraine.

“Guru Ka Langar on a train. These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border). Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries. What a guy,” Ravinder Singh said in his tweet.

Watch the viral video below: