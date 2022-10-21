Viral Video Today: A wholesome video is going viral on social media that will brighten up your day. Meeting one of your closest friends after a long time can be very exciting, refreshing, and comforting at the same time. You get to catch up with the person you vibe the most with. And these two friends definitely pass the vibe check.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigner Does Bhangra With Uncles At Punjabi Wedding, Netizens Say Killed It Bro

The clip was shared on Twitter by the user 'UB1UB2' with the following caption, "This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport." It has received over 4,500 views and 220 likes. In the video, a Sikh man can be seen surprising his friend at London's Heathrow airport by breaking into bhangra.

The man can be seen doing balle balle on Punjabi music to welcome his friend as soon as he arrives. The two then give each other the warmest hug with the biggest smiles on their faces. The man almost jumped on his friend as he wrapped his arms around him lovingly. The duo can then be seen happily leaving the airport.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SIKH MAN WELCOMING FRIEND TO LONDON WITH BHANGRA:

This has to be one of the most legendary welcomes at Heathrow Airport pic.twitter.com/Wr9JbRv3Qg — UB1UB2 Southall (@UB1UB2) October 21, 2022



Netizens absolutely loved the video and said it’s the best thing they’ve seen on the internet today. “That’s the best thing I’ve seen in ages,” a user wrote. “My cheeks hurt because I can’t stop smiling,” another user commented. “Love it,” a third user wrote.