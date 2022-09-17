Viral Video Today: A goat in Pakistan has become a viral sensation for its lengthy ears, which are currently more than 25 inches or 2-feet-long and still growing. The goat’s owner has contacted Guinness World Records to determine if they have broken the world record.Also Read - Viral Video: Greek Hairdresser Sets Guinness World Record, Cuts Hair In Just 47 Seconds | Watch

In a video shared by NowThis on Instagram, the owner Hassan Narejo said, "On 4th June, my goat gave birth here in Karachi and I named him Simba Pakistani. It became an internet sensation because Simba Pakistani's ears was 48 centimeters at birth. And currently, he's 85 days old, and I've applied for Guinness Book of World Records".

He added that no one in the world has shown a goat with such long ears so far. “Some people say that this is fake or you’ve injected some formulas or hormones to the goat. No, it’s all natural and purebred. This is a lady breed of Pakistan and nowadays it’s very rare.” he explained.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GOAT WITH LONGEST EARS IN THE WORLD HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The goat reminded netizens of the animated film Dumbo, about a baby elephant with extremely large ears. They also filled the comments section with goat or ear jokes. “This takes “I’m all ears” to a whole new level,” a user joked. “Me: I hate gossip. Also me:,” another user commented. “Rapunzel Rapunzel let down your ears!,” a third user wrote.