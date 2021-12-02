Famous talk show host Simi Garewal recently shared a video where an officer of the Indian embassy in New York could be seen misbehaving with a woman. The video tweeted by Simi Garewal on Wednesday (December 1) has gone viral with more than 1,13,500 views and nearly 2,000 retweets.Also Read - Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Her Role In Thalaivii, Not Kangana Ranaut, Reveals Simi Garewal

The video shows a woman, who recently lost her father, asking the officer at the Indian consulate why she was being denied a visa for India. She could be heard mentioning that she had submitted all the required documents and fees. The officer was seen returning her documents and money while yelling at her angrily and asking her to leave. He also clearly mentions that he won't be giving her the visa.

The woman and a man accompanying her tried to reason with the officer but he got up and left the room. Later, a security man asked the woman to stop recording for security reasons.

Sharing the clip, Simi Garewal wrote, “On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died & she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behavior of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia, you can’t ignore this.”

“This is the only video, but there are numerous complaints about the behavior of the officers,” Simi Garewal said in another tweet.

Watch the video below:

This is the only video, but there are numerous complaints about the behavior of the officers. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) November 30, 2021

After the video went viral, the Twitter handle of the Consulate General of India, New York, issued a statement regarding the matter saying it has taken cognizance of the complaint and the incident does not reflect its ways of public functioning. “The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer.”

Netizens were outraged after seeing the video and said the man’s behaviour was not acceptable at all. Some Twitter users also shared stories of their similar experiences with the Indian consulate in New York. Here are some of the replies from the post:

Simply not done — Vinit Wahi (@vinitwahi18) December 1, 2021

Have heard many horror stories of appalling behaviour at the New York embassy. This isn’t the first time I would think. — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) December 1, 2021

Strange, puzzling & unacceptable. However, my experiences were +ve. Staff were friendly, helpful – been to Chicago and NY. NY staff went out of the way to issue visa the same day, during a death emergency – even though I reached around NY consulate at noon or 1 pm. — Madrasmanaar (@madrasmanaar) December 1, 2021

I remember in 2015, we had to drive Indian counsel from Minnianpols to Chicago in harsh snow-winter weather for emergency reasons. .why ?? As no one was answering the phone or responding to any emails. Had very bad experience when we reached there too — R Jain (@des2videsh) December 1, 2021

This rude behavior is common in any Indian Consulate — Ipsita Datta Ray (@ipsita21) November 30, 2021