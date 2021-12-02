Famous talk show host Simi Garewal recently shared a video where an officer of the Indian embassy in New York could be seen misbehaving with a woman. The video tweeted by Simi Garewal on Wednesday (December 1) has gone viral with more than 1,13,500 views and nearly 2,000 retweets.Also Read - Jayalalithaa Wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play Her Role In Thalaivii, Not Kangana Ranaut, Reveals Simi Garewal
The video shows a woman, who recently lost her father, asking the officer at the Indian consulate why she was being denied a visa for India. She could be heard mentioning that she had submitted all the required documents and fees. The officer was seen returning her documents and money while yelling at her angrily and asking her to leave. He also clearly mentions that he won't be giving her the visa.
The woman and a man accompanying her tried to reason with the officer but he got up and left the room. Later, a security man asked the woman to stop recording for security reasons.
Sharing the clip, Simi Garewal wrote, “On 24/11/2021. Indian embassy New York. Her father had died & she wanted a visa for India. This is the obnoxious behavior of an Indian officer in the New York Consulate towards her. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @PMOIndia, you can’t ignore this.”
“This is the only video, but there are numerous complaints about the behavior of the officers,” Simi Garewal said in another tweet.
Watch the video below:
After the video went viral, the Twitter handle of the Consulate General of India, New York, issued a statement regarding the matter saying it has taken cognizance of the complaint and the incident does not reflect its ways of public functioning. “The Consul General has personally reviewed the matter. Based on the information presented, it has been decided to institute disciplinary proceedings against the concerned officer.”
