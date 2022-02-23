Russia-Ukraine Crisis: It’s getting kind of creepy now, but seems that the Simpsons have done it again! The animated sitcom is known for making several pop-culture predictions and most of them come true too. Now, another Simpson prediction has left us surprised and we don’t know how they get it right each time. Fans of the animated sitcom have now pointed out that a episode of The Simpsons eerily predicted the Russian-Ukraine crisis way back in 1998!Also Read - What May Get Costlier In India Amidst Russia Ukraine Crisis? Know Here

Many on Twitter shared videos of an 1998 episode, “called Simpson Tide,” which predicted the return of the Soviet Union and a new Cold War way, when Boris Yeltsin was president. The uncanny clip shows how Soviet Union re-emerged post a United Nations meet between Russia and the United States. Meanwhile, Lenin is seen breaking out of a glass coffin, in a zombie-like fashion, claiming he “must crush capitalism”. Well, even if Russia invades Ukraine, it does not mean that the Soviet Union will be back, but the video nevertheless indicates the current simmering tensions.

Here’s what people are saying:

It's creepy how @TheSimpsons called it right again, although you must be a fool to not see that Russia was still the USSR it had only changed its name, now they want an Empire again. #StandWithUkraine #RussiaUkraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/9261Xv8ggj — Ian Parker (@IanParker24) February 22, 2022

The simpsons predicted the current crisis of Putin, Russia, Ukraine and Donetsk and Luhanks xddddddd pic.twitter.com/kDEEE5nFaW — putin (@astianmi) February 22, 2022

Watching Russian-Ukrainian tensions escalating and being reminded of this Simpsons segment from years ago. Perhaps this is yet another prediction? #Russia #Ukraine #UkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/S3zdRsOGRk — Wololo (@philabook) February 22, 2022

Notably, Russia has built up tens of thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border, an act of aggression that could spiral into the largest military conflict on European soil in decades.

Meanwhile, Here Are a Few Predictions by ‘The Simpsons’ That Came True

Richard Branson’s Stint in Space: As Richard Branson and his crewmates from Virgin Galactic touched the edge of space in May 2021, several claimed that the event may already have been predicted by The Simpsons. A scene from the series’ Season 20 shows an astronaut in a spaceship who very much resembles Richard Branson.

US Capitol Hill Violence: Fans of the show noted how the Capitol Hill violence was predicted in season 7 of the series in episode 18 called ‘The Day the Violence Died’. The video shows characters storming the capitol holding guns, and even bombs. In the particular episode, Krusty the Clown presents ‘I’m an Amendment to Be’, depicting a Constitutional Amendment’s attempt to ban flag burning.

Kamala Harris’ Purple Inauguration Outfit: In the Simpsons episode “Bart to the Future”, broadcast in 2000, an adult Lisa Simpson is depicted as the incoming president of the United States, taking over from Donald Trump. The outfit that she wears is almost the same as the one worn by Kamala Harris. Just like Lisa, Harris also sported a purple pantsuit, with a matching purple top, accompanied by pearl earrings and a necklace during her historic swearing-in as the nation’s first female vice president.

Trump’s Presidential Victory: Before Donald Trump’s win in the US elections in 2016, the Simpsons, back in 2000, in the Season 11 episode “Bart to the Future” had predicted that the billionaire businessman would become the president of America.

Ebola Outbreak: Much before the Ebola outbreak in 2014, the Simpsons warned about the epidemic disease briefly in 1997. The Simpsons episode called ‘Lisa’s Sax’ from the season nine showed Marge trying to make Bart who is down with fever into reading a book called ‘Curious George and the Ebola Virus’.