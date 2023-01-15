Home

Viral Video: Singapore Train Blinds Windows While Passing Through Residential Block, Stuns Internet

Internet is once again amazed with another new video that shows how Singapore trains automatically blinds windows while passing near residential buildings.

Viral Video: People living by train lines, stations are often annoyed with the constant cacophony and hussle. From sound of the trains to constant movement of loud locomotives infringes the privacy and peace of many. Apparently, a train in Singapore is catering to this need of the people. Recently, a video surfaced the internet that shows how a train in Singapore automatically turns opaque, as if it is closing its blinds, while passing residential areas.

The futuristic-looking train runs in Singapore and the windows automatically dim to cater for the railway line’s proximity to residential areas. The train is Singapore’s Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT), also known as Singapore’s first light rail, according to the Land Transport Authority, a Singapore government agency website. “The smart misting glass windows of these trains are well-known over the Internet, with netizens intrigued by this innovative feature to protect the privacy of residents living adjacent to the LRT line,” SG Trains (Singapore Trains) website added.

Watch Viral Video Of Singapore Train That Closes blinds Automatically

The video was shared by a user by the name Fascinating Footage on Twitter.

A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks. pic.twitter.com/geGtxuKB4E — Fascinating Footage (@FascinateFlix) January 11, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 27,000 views. “A train in Singapore with windows that automatically blind when passing residential blocks,” reads the caption.

“You guys took privacy very seriously,” said one user. “Pretty dope,” commented another person.

A user also added, “Singapore is just amazing. One of the best places I’ve ever visited.”

SGTrains also stated, “These trains operate on an exclusive elevated guideway, unhampered by road and pedestrian traffic. Compared to the metal-wheeled [Medium Rail Transit] trains, these APM trains are fitted with rubber tyres and are relatively quiet during operations.”