Viral Video Today: Chinese people captured a rare scene in the sky in the city of Zhoushan around 8 pm on May 7. The sky suddenly turned a terrifying blood red, attracting heated comments from netizens. The first explanation comes from an old Chinese saying – 'When there is a vision in the sky, there will be evil spirits.' The ancients believed that the abnormal phenomenon in the sky corresponded to misfortune and bad luck for people. Thus, many people of Mainland China think that the blood red sky is an ominous sign, warning people of an incoming catastrophe.

A number of videos were posted by the citizens of the city and there was considerable panic among them as the phenomenon is not common in the region. Many Twitter users called the red sky in China ‘beautiful’ while others went on to call it ‘apocalyptic’.

There were also mentions of a Japanese study in 2017 which said that a number of countries experienced a red sky back in 1770 due to a huge solar activity. However, the theories were quickly debunked by the authorities.

Watch the viral video below:

#BREAKING #CHINA 🔴CHINA :#VIDEO STRANGE RED SKY OVER ZHOUSHAN, ZHEJIANG PROVINCE! The meteorological bureau of #Zhoushan said on Sunday that the red sky that appeared was caused by the refraction and scattering of light most likely from ship lights in the port#Flash #RedSky pic.twitter.com/8YOZvPcHla — loveworld (@LoveWorld_Peopl) May 8, 2022

What is the rare phenomenon that has spooked people?

Local reports said that refraction and scattering of light was the reason behind the mysterious red sky in Zhoushan, which is situated in China’s Zhejiang Province and is quite close to Shanghai.

“When weather conditions are good, more water in the atmosphere forms aerosols which refract and scatter the light of fishing boats and create the red sky seen by the public,” the staff of the meteorological bureau said according to reports from the local Chinese media.

🤔 Red sky in Zhoushan, China, on the evening of May 7th, 2022!!#RedSky #China pic.twitter.com/gcjPrdr2PN — My thoughts too (@my_thoughts_too) May 9, 2022

The state-owned media CCTV also got in touch with a local fishing company who confirmed that the light belonged to one of their boats and refraction caused the thick cover of fog to turn red.

“The red lights came from our fishing boats. We have them turned on when we are catching saury.”