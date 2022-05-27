Viral Video: Thrill and adventure seekers often push their limits of exploration to taste new experiences. Taking it up a notch, a man recently left the internet stumped after he made a video call to his parents while he was skydiving in Australia. Roger Ryan, a resident of Ireland, filmed himself jumping from an aeroplane at 14,000 feet and parachuting back to earth and surprised his parents with a Skype call!Also Read - IAS Officer Shares Pic of Gutka Stain Inside Airplane, Internet Fumes With Anger | See Pic

The video shot in 2015, has resurfaced and is going viral on social media. In the video, Roger connected with his parents on a Skype call and they had no idea where he was. “Okay so I am going to jump off a plane right now, so I’ll talk to you in a second,” Roger says before jumping from the plane. Shocked and excited, his mother can be heard screaming: ‘Oh no, he’s jumping out of the aeroplane.’ His dad then says: ‘I thought he was in a bus,’ as his son and the skydiving instructor dart through the clouds.

Travel resource group Hostelworld shared the video on YouTube and wrote, ”We went to Bounce Hostel in Sydney to seek out travellers with an adventurous streak. Roger, originally from Ireland, whilst on a trip around the world, jumped (literally) at the chance to take part in a 14,000 foot skydive with a twist! We all know it’s normal to call your parents whilst travelling, usually from the comfort of a hostel or café. But why not share your travel adventures with them first hand? This is exactly what Roger did. Moments after his plane started its ascent, his parents Pat and Mary received an unexpected call from their son.”

Watch the video here: