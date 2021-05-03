Viral Video: We can never get enough of animal videos, can we? The internet is full of adorable cat videos making googly eyes and making us go aww but this cat video is different. In the video, a cat who is taking a nap, receives the shock of her life when she opens her eyes and sees a snake slithering all over. Actually, while she was all sleepy, a snake started crawling all over her and the cat started playing with it, thinking that it’s a rope. However, when she opened her eyes, she couldn’t believe what she saw. Seeing a snake in such close proximity, the scared cat ran away as fast as she cpuld to save her life. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Sitting on a Buffalo Sings Salman's 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Song, Internet is Impressed | Watch

It's not known, when and where the video is from, but it has gone viral on on social media, with users wondering what could have happened if the cat hadn't opened her eyes on time. Many were just amused by the cat's shocked reaction, but expressed relief that she is safe.

Watch the video here:

