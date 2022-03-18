Holi, the festival of colours, is being celebrated across India with much fervour. You might have seen people celebrating the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, drinking thandai, splashing gulaal while chanting ‘Holi Hai’, attacking each other with water guns, or throwing water balloons. But you may have never seen people throwing slippers at each other to celebrate the occasion.Also Read - Liquor Shops To Remain Shut In Noida, Ghaziabad Today Amid Holi Celebrations

Celebrations at a water park in Bihar’s Patna took an intense turn when people started throwing their slippers at each other to play Holi. A video going viral on social media on Chhoti Holi (March 17) showed visitors thronging the water park in Patna and playing in a massive pool of coloured water near water slides. After covering each other in gulaal powder, people started attacking each other with flip flops. Also Read - Happy Holi 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, SMS, Images, WhatsApp Status, And Greetings For Your Loved Ones

Slippers could be seen flying everywhere as people aimed at each other while playing ‘Chappal Maar Holi’. Dozens of slippers could be seen high up in the air and also floating in the water. The video has received more than 36,000 views so far. Also Read - People Across India Perform Holika Dahan, Begin Holi Celebrations With COVID Protocols | See Photos

Watch the viral video below: