Viral Video Today: Nature is an amazing way to recharge your mind, body and soul with positive energy. One of the most beautiful things about nature is animals. Just looking at animals, especially cute ones, being in their own bubble and doing the most adorable things can warm your heart, make you stop and appreciate the little things in life.

One such heartwarming video is going viral on social media where a sloth, one of the slowest yet cutest animals on earth, is reuniting with its baby. The video will definitely put a smile on your face today. Jaguar Rescue Center, an organisation that works towards rescue, rehabilitation, and release of wild animals, posted the video on their official Instagram. The video is being reshared by netizens on other platforms as well.

The clip shows a mama sloth hanging from a tree. Shortly after, a person brings the sloth her baby. She takes a look at her baby, immediately recognises him and reaches for him. The video has received over 1.6 million views and 81k likes on Instagram. Netizens were left emotional after wathing the video and said this is best thing they've seen on the internet today.

Jaguar Rescue Center

“We are happy to announce that we were able to reunite this mother and baby 3-fingered sloths (Bradypus variegatus),” Jaguar Rescue Center said in their post. “On May 10, one of the staff members found the baby crying on the floor near the beach. He spotted the mom on the tree, but she was climbing back to the canopy. So, he brought the baby for a check-up with the vet, the sloth was healthy and didn’t have any injuries. We recorded the cry of the baby and played it near the tree to get the mom’s attention, we waited patiently until the mom came down for the baby,” they wrote.

“The JRC created this method a few years ago, we use it every time to be able to reunite mom and baby sloths. It melts our hearts every time we can witness the reunion of a mom and her baby,” they added.