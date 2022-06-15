Viral Video Today: A heartwarming video is going viral on social media that will restore your faith in humanity. The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan where a man helped a sloth across the road. While a number of cars were waiting to pass through the road, a sloth was in the middle of it trying to get to the other side. Of course, the sloth was moving as fast as it can, which is still extremely slow and could have got hurt if a car would have passed over him.Also Read - Viral Video: Sloth Mom Reunites With Baby, Gives It a Warm Hug. Watch Adorable Clip

The video shows a man stopping his car to help the sloth that was crawling on the road to get to the trees on the other side. The elderly man picked the sloth up with a cloth and slowly walked across the road. He then placed the sloth on the tree as his wife captured his video on her phone. After getting on the tree, the sloth turned around to thank the man. Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Crashes Into Sloth While Zip Lining, Asks 'So We Just Wait?'

The sloth held out its hand and the man gently touched it as the sloth smiled at him to express his gratitude. Netizens said this was the sweetest thing they’ve seen on the internet today. They found the video adorable and flooded the comments with appreciation for the man’s kindness.

Watch the viral video below:

Thank You So Much.❤️ pic.twitter.com/0hjFymNa9h — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 12, 2022

Adorable, wasn’t it?