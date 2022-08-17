Thief Viral Video: Thieves these days have become extra smart and deploy all kind of methods to break in and steal stuff. One such video shows a group of thieves who break open a store’s shutter with the help of just a cloth. Seeing the technique of the thieves, you will be left shocked. It can be seen in the video that a group of thieves reached outside a shop in the middle of the night. They first try to open the shutter but to no avail. One of them then procures a strong cloth and inserts it in a hole in the middle of the shutter. All of them pull the cloth hard, following which the strong shutter is left wide open. After this, the thieves flee with valuables kept in the shop.Also Read - Viral Video: Reporter Asks Boy His Favourite Subject & Name of PM, His Answers Are Just Hilarious | Watch

This shocking video related to the theft incident has also been uploaded on Instagram on a page named giedde. The video is captioned as, "Shutter bhi safe nahi hai."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

The video has gone viral, and people were left both amazed and technique to see such a theft. One user wrote, “kuchhh chor yahi se training le lenge.” Another commented, “5 min. Craft be like: Shutter hack.” A third said, “Aajkal ke chor ek kadam aage hai.”