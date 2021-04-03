Crows are known as intelligent birds with a reputation for their problem-solving skills in a critical situation. Moreover, they also have good communication abilities. In many incidents, these birds were seen doing things that one would never expect them to do. Also Read - Oops! Man Falls Into Garbage Van While Trying to Throw Trash, Video Goes Viral | Watch Funny Video

In one such video, a crow was seen collecting garbage and throwing it in the dustbin and the video has gone viral on the Internet with many calling the bird 'intelligent and awesome'.

The 38-second video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer from Odisha. The video clip shows the bird picking up the garbage, one by one, with its beak and throwing it in the dustbin kept nearby. With that, the crow managed to clean the area completely.

“This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame,” Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

This crow knows that humans have lost the sense of shame pic.twitter.com/9ULY7qH4T2 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 1, 2021

