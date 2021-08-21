Dogs can be smarter than you think. This pet dog is an example of how adaptable they have become to day-to-day life with humans. The video showing a dog stealing food from the kitchen in a really clever way has gone crazy viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride’s Amazing Dance With Her Father Steals The Show, People Call it Heartwarming | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'Buitengebieden' on August 18 with the caption: "When you leave your dog alone for a minute.."

In the video, a black dog can be seen dragging a chair towards the stove with two legs while walking on its hind legs. Meanwhile, the dog's owner is filming the whole incident and then catches the pet red-handed. He can be seen eating a pan full of food that was kept on the stove while standing on the chair.

Watch the viral video below:

When you leave your dog alone for a minute.. pic.twitter.com/OLFvT0TF20 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 17, 2021

Within a few days, the video has garnered more than 3.4 million views, 170k likes and thousands of retweets.

Netizens were very impressed with the way the dog stole food. Here are some of the comments from the post: