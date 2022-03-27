It is not an unknown fact that dogs, especially german shepherds, are the most protective and faithful pets. They are especially protective of children from their human families. However, it is still nice to see them showing their loyalty sometimes.Also Read - Viral Video: Omni Van Interior Modified Into Club-Style Limo, Netizens Say Kidnap Us Please. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that shows a pet dog saving a boy from falling in a pond. The video shows one of the smartest pet dogs, a german shepherd, watching over two kids as they play in the backyard. While playing, their ball accidentally lands into a fish pond.

The girl runs inside the house to call an adult for help but the boy goes to the pond and bends over to get the ball. Acting on instinct and sensing that the boy could fall in the pond, the dog rushes towards him. The clever dog grabs the boy's T-shirt with his teeth and pulls him back.

He then grabs a water net and takes the ball out of the water. He then goes and gives the ball to the boy who pets the dog on his head. The video has received over 16,700 views.

Watch the viral video below: