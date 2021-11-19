Viral Video: Elephants are exceptionally intelligent and sensitive animals, who are also blessed with a great memory. One such video has emerged on Twitter showing how elephants are quite smart and how they can easily imitate humans. The video was reportedly shot at Nagarahole, near Mysuru.Also Read - Mother Elephant Tries to Wake up Dead Calf, Video Will Break Your Heart Into Pieces | Watch

In the video, an elephant is seen standing outside a cordoned forest area. As the gate is closed, the elephant simply tries to mount on one of the railings and manages to cross it, instead of trying to knock it down. Though it was a little difficult for it in the beginning, it soon gains balance by using its trunk as a support and moved on to the other side.

The amazing video was shared on Twitter by Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Supriya Sahu with a one-word caption that said “Speechless.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and many users were surprised to see an elephant cross a fence so easily. One user wrote “thats so cute…..reminded me of a small kid jumping over the fence with a little struggle.” Others expressed concern and asked if there was a simple way to assure their passage without jumping fences.

Kyaa baat hai, Hat's off for the courage. https://t.co/RTkLIdpDsm — ashok lahiri (@ashoklahiri1) November 19, 2021

He has got " Balls of steel " I guess .

No another such huge size animal will think to cross the boundary in this way – real example of a – risk taker and a go getter . https://t.co/M9mT3nlEBf — Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) November 18, 2021

Wow superb ! the confluence of intelligence n beauty . https://t.co/05SPcfhqQT — SanjeevSingh (@SanjeevSingh1) November 18, 2021

In another video that showcased how smart they are, a baby elephant was seen peeling a corn on its own and busy eating it without a care in the world. The video showed the elephant carefully peeling off the bhutta with the help of its trunk and legs.