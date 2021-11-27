Monkeys have proven time and time again that their one of the smartest animals in the world. A video is going viral on social media where one such intellectual monkey came up with a trick to climb down the stairs faster than the other monkeys. The video was shared on Instagram by a user called ‘helicopter_yatra_’ a day ago. It has now gone viral with more than 6,500 likes on the post.Also Read - Baby and Monkey Fight Over Mobile Phone. Watch Hilarious Viral Video

In the video, a monkey could be seen sliding down a double railing in the middle of a staircase of what looks like a religious place. Visitors seem to not notice the strange way the monkey was going down the staircase. However, the person filming the video did. The video also shows that another monkey was climbing down the stairs normally from the steps while this monkey just took the fastest shortcut to go down. Also Read - Viral Video: Monkey Runs Away With Specs, Returns Them in Exchange of Frooti | Watch

The monkey skillfully used its two hands to glide down the double railing with its legs catching up quickly, as if the railing was made for monkeys to play on.

Watch the viral video below:

