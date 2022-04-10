New Delhi: Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday came face-to-face with Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza on the issue of inflation in Delhi-Guwahati flight. The Congress leader asked Irani about the rising prices of LPG, to which Irani said that the Centre has been helping the poor through various welfare programmes.Also Read - Caught On Camera: Speeding Car In Mangaluru Jumps Divider, Rams Into Scooty | Watch

"The government is giving free rations to the countrymen, free vaccines to 1.83 billion people," Irani is heard saying in the 1:11 minute-long video.

The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch The Viral Video Here:

Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people’s misery ! 👇 pic.twitter.com/NbkW2LgxOL — Netta D’Souza (@dnetta) April 10, 2022

Sharing a video compilation of her conversation with the minister, Mahila Congress president Netta D’Souza said, “Faced Modi Minister @smritiirani ji, enroute to Guwahati. When asked about Unbearable Rising Prices of LPG, she blamed Vaccines, Raashan & even the poor! Do watch the video excerpts, on how she reacted to common people’s misery!”

In the video, D’Souza said, “Happy Bihu without stoves, without gas, with increased rates.” To which Irani responded, “Ma’am please don’t lie… You are misappropriating.”

Asked about the shortage of cooking gas and stoves without gas, the minister says, “Please don’t lie”.