Viral Video: A video has emerged on Instagram showing Union Minister Smriti Irani riding a scooty to work. Along with her is Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar riding pillion. Pawar is also seen in the video carrying the Indian flag. Notably, the two ladies were returning from Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s Tiranga Yatra, which was held at Red Fort in New Delhi for all MPs. While Irani is seen dressed in a sari and is wearing a helmet, Pawar is in a salwar kameez and holding the National Flag. Irani is also heard saying, “Dropping Bharati Tai to work.”Also Read - Viral Video: Ukrainian Rescuer Proposes to His Girlfriend Amid Siren Wails, Melts Hearts Online | Watch

“Dropping @dr.bharatippawar Tai, MoS Health to office after a great start to the day with Tiranga Yatra,” Irani said in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial)

One user said, “Ma’am you are soo awesome 🤩, Jai Hind.” Actor Divya Seth commented, “How fantastic.” The video also caught the attention of producer nd filmmaker Ekta Kapoor who wrote, “(two heart emojis) how slim congrats! Ur fit “. Notably, Smriti Irani and Kapoor are close friends and know each other since Ekta first cast her in the famous TV Series- Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on July 31 that “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement will be held ahead of the Independence Day. The Prime Minister invited individuals to use “Tricolour” as their social network handle’s profile picture from August 2 through August 15. The Har Ghar Tiranga movement is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.