Chennai: An auto driver, social entrepreneur, 7 times TEDx speaker, motivational speaker, corporate Trainer — read Anna Durai’s profile that is gaining all attraction now. Yes, you read it right, Anna Durai is an auto driver who wanted to make his auto the best in the world and so did he. If you get the opportunity to ride on his auto, you will not only have access to masks, sanitisers, newspapers, and magazines but also to some chilling snacks and an iPad. From TV to mini-fridge, Durai’s auto has everything a hi-tech vehicle has. Known as Auto Anna, Durai was recently covered by the Humans of Bombay who shared a clip featuring his story and it is definitely a must-watch.Also Read - 1000kg Fish,1000Kg Veggies, 250kg Sweets, 50 Chicken, 10 Goats, 250 Pickle Jars: Andhra Man Sends Special Gift to Newlywed Daughter

The video clip that is being widely shared now, starts with Durai describing how he was unable to continue with his studies due to his family’s poor financial condition. The video then goes on to show how he decided to fulfill his dream of becoming a businessman and spread his entrepreneurial wings. As per the video, Durai said, “I wanted to be a businessman, but my family couldn’t educate me. So I became an auto driver. But, I still wanted my own USP and make my auto the best in the world. So, I saved and stocked it up with newspapers, magazines, iPad, a charging point, card swiping machine, mask and sanitiser, mini-fridge and snacks for my customers to chill!” Also Read - 'Lesson on How Not to Spend Money When Wealthy': Anand Mahindra Reacts to Viral Video of Pure Gold Ferrari Car | WATCH

Durai added, “I can say hello in 9 languages to greet different customers. I make new friends everyday, I give free rides to teachers and I also have my own app. I’m a motivational speaker. I owe everything to my customers, I thank them and say “Aap mere bhagwan ho”. I may not have become a businessman, but I’m making the most of what I have!” Also Read - 100-year-old Man Sells Vegetables to Support Orphaned Grandchildren, Receives Massive Donation After His Cart Pulling Photo Went Viral

Have a look at Durai’s inspirational story here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humans of Bombay (@officialhumansofbombay)

Shared on July 15, the clip has garnered over 1.4 million views, 127k likes and hundreds of comments. While several users praised him for his efforts to make his auto the best in the world, many others expressed their wish to take a ride on his hi-tech vehicle.