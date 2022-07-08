Viral Video Today: Anacondas are non-venomous and kill their prey by constricting them. They spend most of their time in the water, usually in swamps, marshes, slow streams and rivers. But when a huge anaconda jumped out of the water and attacked a tour guide on a boat in Brazil, it scared the passengers who didn’t see the snake coming.Also Read - 'Strange Sight:' Extremely Rare Two-Headed Snake Found In The Wild in South Africa | See Viral Pics

The shocking attack was captured on camera by 38-year-old Joao Severino while he was leading a group of tourists on a boat along the Araguaia River in the central Brazilian state of Goias on June 30. The Brazilian fishing guide spotted the snake and decided to film it to show the other tourists. When he was filming the huge serpent, it pulled and he saw that it was about to strike.

As the camera zooms in on a black-spotted snake coiled below the water near two partially submerged stumps, the anaconda leaps out of the water and bites the tour guide, who cries out in shock. Fortunately, the green anaconda's bite couldn't penetrate the guide's skin and he just laughed off the attack.

Watch the viral video below:

While green anacondas are not known to attack humans, they will strike when they feel threatened. The green anaconda is the world’s largest snake, capable of growing up to 30 feet long and 550 pounds with a diameter of 10 inches.