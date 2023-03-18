Home

Viral

Viral Video: Snake Attacks Cat Thinking It Would Be Easy Prey, Cat Kills It With One Slap

Viral Video: Snake Attacks Cat Thinking It Would Be Easy Prey, Cat Kills It With One Slap

The video shows a snake closing into a cat and it gets very near to the cat’s face with its mouth wide open.

Cat Kills Snake With One Slap

Cat vs Snake: We have discussed and also witnessed some of the most amazing and breathtaking hunting videos of cats and snakes. Both the animals are excellent hunters and watching them in action is a visual delight. Both are masters of ambush, patience, and speed and they use these traits very effectively to hunt. But sometimes it does happen that these two wonderful and magnificent hunters come face-to-face.

This is what the viral video that we are sharing with you shows.

You may like to read

The video shows a snake closing into a cat and it gets very near to the cat’s face with its mouth wide open. The snake does it in very little time and it looks like the snake will hunt down the cat. But the cat gives the snake its famous slap-swipe that it brings down the snake.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds. pic.twitter.com/96wXACOBnd — Weird and Terrifying (@Artsandcultr) March 6, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Weird and Terrifying @Artsandcultr with the caption, “The average cat’s reaction time is approximately 20-70 milliseconds, which is faster than the average snake’s reaction time, 44-70 milliseconds.”

Sharing a few interesting facts about cats. Cats can jump up to six times their height since they have very strong leg muscles which catapult them into the air. Cats are gifted by nature with 18 toes, five toes on each of their front paws and four toes on their back paws.

Now, a few cool facts about snakes. Snakes smell with their tongues and that is why their tongues are out most of the time. Not all snakes are venomous. The fastest snake, the black mamba, can travel up to 12 miles per hour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.