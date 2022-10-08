Viral Video Today: Reticulated pythons, one of the world’s largest snakes, have a complex color pattern, marked by a diamond or saddle pattern and a black stripe running from the top of the head to the tip of the tail. The color pattern of these serpents is a complex geometric pattern that incorporates different colors.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Python Wraps Around Tree To Climb It With This Mesmerising Technique. Watch

American YouTuber Jay Brewer, who is the founder and president of the Reptile Zoo Prehistoric Inc., recently posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen holding a massive reticulated python in his arms. In the video, the rainbow python can be seen coiled on the floor with its head in Jay's hand, in a way that shows off the snake's stunning iridescent colors.

Many people call the snake a 'rainbow python' but Jay explained it's a regular reticulated python with special colourations. The snake was genetically bred so that it would be cool, mellow and have beautiful colours. The video has received 1.4 million views and 121k likes. Netizens flooded the comments appreciating the unique snake's beauty. "So beautiful," a user commented. "That's my favorite one ever," another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF RAINBOW PYTHON HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Brewer (@jayprehistoricpets)

Jay Brewer is best known for breeding reticulated pythons known for his morphs, or color and pattern variations. He has a massive following of nearly 6 million followers on Instagram.