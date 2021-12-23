An old video has surfaced on social media and is going crazy viral where a snake is seen eating itself. The video uploaded on YouTube has recieved over 13 million views so far. It was recorded by a man who owns a speckled kingsnake when it was trying to eat itself and almost swallowed its whole body. The owner Rob Clark Venitox used a really odd trick to make the snake stop, which miraculously worked.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 King Cobras Engage in Intense Face Off. Netizens Say Important Meeting Chal Rahi

In the video, the snake could be seen eating its tail and a major portion of its body is missing. However, the kingsnake's owner tries putting some hand sanitiser on its head saying that snakes do not like the taste of hand sanitiser. As soon the man applied sanitiser on the snake, it could be seen spitting out its whole body that it had swallowed.

The man mentioned that he accidentally put the sanitiser over the snake's eyes instead of its head, that is why it could be seen flinching. "The good news is that snakes have clear scales that protect their eyes, so its eyes were not affected by the hand sanitiser at all," he clarified.

He also informed that the snake is in good health and had a meal after the incident. “This snake recovered quickly from this incident and is currently doing very well. I washed him and he ate a meal soon afterward,” Rob said.

As for why the snake ate itself, the man explained saying, “This kind of thing happens occasionally to kingsnakes due to the fact that kingsnakes eat other snakes. Some people assume that this happened due to stress, starvation or temperatures being too warm. It’s doubtful that any of these reasons are the case in this situation. This snake is kept with perfect temperatures, a properly sized enclosure, places to hide and clean water. This particular snake is fed properly and is not starving.

The man also mentioned that this was a very rare and unusual behaviour he has seen in snakes. He said this is only time he has seen this and any snake eating itself.

“In the several years that I’ve had this snake, this was the only occurrence. As for the other five kingsnakes that I’ve kept in identical conditions, this has never happened. It would make sense that this was simply a case of a Kingsnake mistaking its tail for a meal and not being very smart about it,” Rob added.

