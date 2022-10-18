Viral Video: Needless to say, snakes are sneaky creatures. They are capable of sliding into the trickiest of spots and camouflaging themselves cleverly. Crossing paths with a snake might be more likely than you think, as these creepy reptiles can somehow find their way in. In a similar incident, a snake was caught stuck in the speedometer of a motorbike. The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur when Nazir Khan was on his way to work in the morning.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian American Woman Dances In Bikini At The Beach To Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Watch

He had his bike parked outside his house at night. Suddenly, he heard a hissing sound and tried to locate the source. When he looked carefully, he spotted a black snake inside the glass of the speedometer of the bike. Soon, many villagers assembled there to witness the strange incident. Some of them also tried to pull the snake out of the motorcycle. A few broke the meter glass of the bike and slowly, the snake was pulled out after several hours of hard work. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Bank Manager Fights Off Armed Robber With Pliers, Bravery Lauded Online | Watch

SNAKE GET STUCK IN BIKE’S SPEEDOMETER IN MADHYA PRADESH: WATCH VIDEO

It is unsure how the snake managed to slid inside his vehicle.