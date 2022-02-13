How would you react if the movie Snake On A Plane came true in real life on your flight? Netizens were freaked out by the same thought after seeing this video. A commercial pilot, Hana Mohsin Khan, shared a shocking video on Twitter where a snake was seen on board an airplane.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Forest Official Rescues Snake in Kerala, Netizens in Awe of Her Bravery | Watch

In the video, a snake can be seen stuck in the illuminated area of the plane. The Air Asia Airbus A320-200 was on its way to Tawau, Malaysia from Kuala Lumpur. The snake supposedly either escaped from a passenger's luggage or climbed on board from the ground. The snake was discovered mid-air and did not move much until the flight was diverted.

"Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from a passenger's carry-on/luggage or possibly climbed its way onto the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till the plane was diverted," the tweet said.

Watch the viral video below:

Yikes!

Snake on a plane!

Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200,Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted😂 pic.twitter.com/jqopi3Ofvp — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) February 12, 2022

Twitterati was left shook after watching the video and said they would have lost it if they saw the snake on their flight. “I’d have lost it and run off the flight,” a user said. Another user commented, “Didn’t the passengers go hysterical though?” Here are some of the comments from the post:

Id have lost it and run off the flight. Good lord thr site of it freaked me out. — Jeevika (@jeevika_shiv) February 12, 2022

I hope Hissss flight was comfortable. — TheBoringGuy (@NurulQuamar) February 12, 2022

Didn’t the passengers go hissssterical though? — (@anudwignmanaa) February 12, 2022

I would freak out!! — Sadho (@sadhosays) February 12, 2022