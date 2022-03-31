Snake Video: King cobras, the most venomous snakes in the world, are best suited to warm, humid and rainy climates. Snakes that live in harsh climates such as deserts, where water can hardly be found, will spend their lives without having one drink. However, they don’t mind an occasional drink of water or a bath, especially if it’s really hot.Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Eats Another Snake Alive, Netizens Are Grossed Out. Watch

Cobras are often worshipped by people as they are considered by Hindus to be the bearer of ancestors' souls. Folk tradition says that snakes protect the locality they are found in. Lord Shiva devotees also worship snakes, specifically King Cobra, as the snake was always wrapped around the god's neck.

Many netizens believe it is a good sign to see cobras and are often seen commenting 'Om Namah Shivay' or 'Har Har Mahadev' in the comments, just like this post.

The old video resurfaced on social media where a man dared to pour a bucket full of water on a huge king cobra. However, the kind cobra seems to be enjoying the bath that the man was giving him.

It is being said that the snake was quite hot and thirsty on that day because of the weather and that’s why it reached a residential colony in search of water. While everyone there got scared seeing it and ran away, the kind man came to its rescue. Sensing the snake in distress, he decided to help it without caring for his life. In the video, it can be seen that the man filled the bucket with water and gave a bath to the cobra as it showed no sign of aggression. He also gave it water to drink.

