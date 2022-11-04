Viral Video: Snake Rescuer Takes Out King Cobra Hiding Inside Scooter. Watch

Slowly and carefully, the man untangles the cobra from the scooter and takes it out successfully.

VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN RESCUING HIBERNATING SNAKE FROM SCOOTER

Viral Video Today: King cobras usually hibernate in October-November, which is followed by their mating season in December-January. The places of hibernation of these venomous snakes can often come as a surprise to humans. A King Cobra was recently spotted hibernating inside someone’s scooter.

A trained snake rescuer was called to extract the deadly serpent from the two-wheeler. The clip was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda with the following caption, “Scooty’s are turning out to be a nice place for Cobras to hibernate. A trained rescuer takes it out safely. Never do these stunts on your own.” It has gone viral with over 40k views and 980 likes.

In the video, while people are standing at a distance from the scooter, the snake rescuer has opened up the front of the scooter with a screwdriver. Slowly and carefully, the man untangles the cobra from the scooter and takes it out successfully. Like the people standing around and watching the rescue carefully, an adorable pet dog could also be seen looking at the man carrying the snake curiously.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN RESCUING HIBERNATING SNAKE FROM SCOOTER:

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1588140715246178307

What a daring rescue!