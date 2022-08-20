Viral Video Today: King cobras, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, are known to eat other snakes on occasion. A video is going viral on social media that showed a king cobra throwing up a russell’s viper that it ate alive.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge King Cobra Lunges at Man When He Tries to Lift It | Watch Heart-Stopping Video

The video was filmed in Banki, Odisha where a six-foot long king cobra regurgitated a russell’s viper. The clip shows the cobra spitting up the viper it had swallowed whole alive. After coming out of the cobra’s mouth, the viper could be seen moving a little, indicating that it was still alive. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Sneaks Up On Soldier As He Crawls Through Forest. Watch What Happens Next

Locals called a snake rescuer team to handle the situation. According to reports, both snakes were later released in their natural habitat. A report by The Times Of India stated that experts believe that it will be hard for russell’s viper to survive cobra’s neurotoxic venom.

Watch the viral video below:

