Viral Video Today: A forest cobra, commonly known as the black cobra, is a venomous snake species that is native to Africa. But all snakes, especially those living in hot places, are thirsty and dehydrated for months on end. Snakes including Indian King Cobras have been seen accepting water to drink from people.

Now, a video is going viral that shows a person helping a black cobra drink from a glass of water. The clip showed the person fearlessly holding the glass of water while sitting on a grass. Meanwhile, the black snake has its mouth inside the glass and can be seen sipping water.

The video was shared by an Indian Twitter user under IFS Susanta Nanda's tweet where he shared a video of some adorable ducklings and a baby monkey eating watermelon together. Both the videos are equally fascinating to watch.

While the video of ducks sharing a watermelon with a monkey has received over 23,000 views, the snake drinking water video has also gone viral with over 1,100 views.

Watch the viral videos below:

Monkey and ducklings are eating watermelon and here u are watching the king cobra actually drinking water from a glass held in the hand. They too have to be hydrated then n there.But they don't open the mouth to drink water there is a small nostrils through which they suck water pic.twitter.com/6g2nZUUXke — ncsukumar (@ncsukumar1) August 23, 2021

