Delhi: Bizarre things keep happening around the world day in day out. While some tickle the funny bone, some are rather scary and little disturbing. In another such distressing incident a video of a snake stuck inside a woman's ears has gone viral. In the video a person wearing hand gloves can be seen using clips and attempting to pull the yellow and black snake out of the ear. Even as the person tried other techniques to remove the snake, it was to no avail atleast in the video clip.

The post does not mention when and where this unfortunate incident took place. Originally the video was shared on Facebook by an account with user name as Chandan Singh.

WATCH VIDEO OF SNAKE INSIDE WOMAN’S EAR

CAUTION ADVISED DUE TO DISTRESSING VISUALS IN THE VIDEO

Unfortunately,a small snake entered in the ear of a girl#Viral#video pic.twitter.com/EvzrdR7PSC — Sofiullah (@Sofiull28128257) September 8, 2022

The video ends leaving viewers in a cliffhanger moment. Did the snake come out? There is no answer to this question yet. Some users even claimed the video to be fake, manipulated and a hoax.

According to the World Health Organisation, snake bite is a neglected public health issue in many tropical and subtropical countries. About 5.4 million snake bites occur each year, resulting in 1.8 to 2.7 million cases of envenomings (poisoning from snake bites). There are between 81 410 and 137 880 deaths and around three times as many amputations and other permanent disabilities each year.