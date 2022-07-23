Viral Video Today: Woodpeckers are colorful and beautiful birds, well-known for pecking the wood of trees with their pointed beaks. But this viral video proves that they are fierce mothers as well. The video was recently posted on Instagram by the page ‘planet_visit’ with the caption ‘snake vs woodpecker’. It has gone viral with thousands of views and likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Savage Rat Attacks Pigeon in New York, Takes It Under Car to Kill It. Watch

The clip was originally shared on YouTube in 2016 by Discovery Channel Southeast Asia. It shows a mummy woodpecker's instinct to protect its young. In the video, it seems normal as a woodpecker is pecking a tree hollow. But suddenly, a snake comes out of the hollow, where the bird's nest is. The green snake furiously attacks the woodpecker who's pecking it with its beak to fight it and get it out of her nest.

The snake continues to steal the woodpecker's eggs from her nest to eat them, but even after being attacked, the bird doesn't give up and puts up a fight. In the end, the snake can be seen grabbing the woodpecker and trying to kill it, which is a heartbreaking sight.

Watch the viral video below:

Poor mama bird!