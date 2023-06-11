Home

Viral

Viral Video: Tiny pet snake gets stuck in man’s curls, internet says ‘Real-life Medusa’

The video is a captivating yet unsettling watch, and we kindly advise individuals who suffer from ophidiophobia to refrain from viewing it.

Pet snake stuck in its human's curls. (Instagram/@devin_allen21)

The internet is brimming with videos capturing the funny interactions between pet parents and their beloved furry companions. While most of these videos bring a big smile to our faces, there are also those that can evoke fear, just like this particular video featuring a tiny pet snake and its human companion.

The eerie aspect of the video lies in witnessing the tiny snake slithering among the person’s tresses, as they attempt to handle the snake, only for it to resist.

Watch The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devin (@devin_allen21)

The video was shared on Instagram by user named Devin with the caption, “I didn’t just yank her out because I didn’t want to mess up my curls and she’s tiny so.”

The bizarre clip was posted a few months ago on the social networking site. Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 4.2 lakh and received more than 47,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing.

People shared a variety of comments in response to the video, with some expressing their adoration for it, while others admitted that it left them feeling scared.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Real life Medusa,” commented an Instagram user.

“I’m literally screaming,” said another.

“The noodles chilling,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Why Just why,” wrote a fourth user.

Another user said he watched the video 20 times, “Dude I’ve seen this video like 20times today it keeps coming back.”

“Hermosa serpiente,” a user played with word.

“Why won’t she get out of your hair handsome?,’ commented a user.

“I didn’t just yank her out bc I didn’t want to mess up my curls & she’s tiny so,” said a user.

