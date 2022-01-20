Deserts are the places that we usually associate with scorching heat and barren sandy wastes, but in recent years the Sahara Desert has been experiencing rare bouts of snowfall. As temperatures plummeted to below freezing, snow has again descended in the Sahara Desert in north-western Algeria. Photographer Karim Bouchetata has captured some sunning images of snow blanketing sand dunes in the town of Ain Sefra in northwestern Algeria where temperatures fell to -2 degrees earlier this week. Ain Sefra, known as The Gateway to the Desert, is around 1,000 metres above sea level and surrounded by the Atlas Mountains.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Panelist Dances On Live TV Debate After Not Getting a Chance To Speak | Watch

Watch the video here:

This is only the fifth time in the past 42 years that snow has fallen on the town, with previous occurrences in 1979, 2016, 2018 and 2021. The ice created stunning patterns in the sand after the area saw a sprinkling of snow fall unexpectedly. On social media, photos and a video of the snow-covered Sahara Desert have gone viral, leaving people mesmerised.

The Sahara Desert covers most of Northern Africa and it has gone through shifts in temperature and moisture over the past few hundred thousand years. Snow rarely occurs because there is not usually enough water in the air for it despite it being able to get very cold at night.