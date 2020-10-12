Leh: A video of a young boy in Ladakh saluting a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel has gone viral, with many calling the kid a ‘soldier in making’. Also Read - China Has Amassed 60K Soldiers Along LAC, Claims Pompeo; Says India Absolutely Needs US to be Their Ally in This Fight

The official profile of ITBP shared the clip on Twitter which shows the kid named Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the troops pass by. The video captures the young kid saluting the troops who later teach him the right gestures to salute and he promptly carries out the gesture flawlessly.

Namgyal also responds to the commands of “Savdhaan (attention)” and “Vishram (at ease)”.

Sharing the video, ITBP wrote, ”Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning”

Watch the video here:

Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

The video, posted yesterday, has already garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter as people seem impressed by the child’s eagerness to learn to salute properly and his respect for the armed forces.

One user wrote, ”Purest form of respect and appreciation for our forces deployed on border from this cute boy. Truly remarkable. Jai Hind.”

I really feel that the future of our country is safe when I see such videos. Waheguruji bless the little angel. India is proud of you 'chotte sher'. 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Prabhjyot Singh Madan (@Prabhjyot_Madan) October 11, 2020

50 bar ye video dekh chuka, par fir bhi jab timeline pe aata hai to fir dekhne ka man karta hai. Salute to Namgyal 🇮🇳 — मणी (@cspuntambekar) October 12, 2020

It shows how our social activites, environment impact us. This kid born & brought up in such a environment ,that reflects. Salute to little boy as well as Army discipline. — Country first (@Debendr33202900) October 12, 2020

Thanks ITBP for this inspiring and refreshing video. Please convey my love to the little hero. This short video reassures us that when you people are there guarding our borders and when our future worriers like Namgyal are there with you we civilians need not worry. Take care. — Diptikant Tripathy (@DiptikantT) October 12, 2020

I think this is type josh we have to build in kids from schooling…so they know about their country and serve for the country… Good job by kids — muralidhar (@Murali0234) October 12, 2020

Love and respect to the kid!!!

Learn from this kid to show respect to our armed forces. @ITBP_official — Vikram Shankar (@gsvikram) October 12, 2020

Look at the face of this innocent child and how much respect he has for our soldiers . It's truly one of the best moment for the troops . — Shreyansh (@Shreyanshsajal) October 12, 2020

Really a goosebump moment.feeling proud of this young Indian soldier…

Jai hind🇮🇳🇮🇳 — ABHI SURVE (@ABHISURVE12) October 12, 2020

Impressed by the video, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that he is planning to start a scholarship corpus for Namgyal and sought his parents’ details to send them money.

I m planning to help start a scholarship corpus for young warrior Namgyal by sending some money to his parents. Maybe @ITBP_official @lg_ladakh @JTNBJP can help wth details of parents? 🙏🏻#YoungWarriorNamgyal https://t.co/qynollCImy — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) October 11, 2020

