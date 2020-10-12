Leh: A video of a young boy in Ladakh saluting a team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel has gone viral, with many calling the kid a ‘soldier in making’. Also Read - China Has Amassed 60K Soldiers Along LAC, Claims Pompeo; Says India Absolutely Needs US to be Their Ally in This Fight
The official profile of ITBP shared the clip on Twitter which shows the kid named Namgyal standing beside a road in Chushul, Ladakh as the troops pass by. The video captures the young kid saluting the troops who later teach him the right gestures to salute and he promptly carries out the gesture flawlessly.
Namgyal also responds to the commands of “Savdhaan (attention)” and “Vishram (at ease)”.
Sharing the video, ITBP wrote, ”Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning”
Watch the video here:
The video, posted yesterday, has already garnered over 49,000 views on Twitter as people seem impressed by the child’s eagerness to learn to salute properly and his respect for the armed forces.
One user wrote, ”Purest form of respect and appreciation for our forces deployed on border from this cute boy. Truly remarkable. Jai Hind.”
Impressed by the video, Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted that he is planning to start a scholarship corpus for Namgyal and sought his parents’ details to send them money.
.