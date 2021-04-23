Viral Video: India is in the midst of a ferocious second wave of Coronavirus, and panicked people are looking for ways to protect themselves from the deadly virus. Though many home remedies to boost immunity are are yet to be scientifically proven, it has not stopped people from trying them out. One such desi ‘steam therapy’ technique is going viral on social media. Though steam inhalation can’t prevent coronavirus, it has been used as a home remedy for respiratory and congestion issues. In a video going viral, soldiers in an army training center are seen inhaling steam from a pressue cooker to ‘sanitise’ themselves. Many soldiers are seen sitting in front of a contraption, connected to a pressure cooker and inhaling steam coming out of the cooker whistle. Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Saves Puppy From Drowning in Swimming Pool, Twitter Says 'We Don't Deserve Dogs' | Watch

Whether this technique actually benefits them is tough to say, but this desi jugaad has been like by many people. IPS Rupin Sharma officer shared the video on Twitter with a caption, ” #FaujiStyle inhalation steaming for trainees, apparently at some #Training centre #देसी_Innovation #Atmanirbhar. Hope they remain free from #Covid19.”

Watch the video here:

Last year too, a video had surfaced on social media showing a man using a pressure cooker to inhale steam to protect himself from Covid-19. Some people thought the idea was innovative, other users argued that the practice could actually do more harm than good. A similar video of a ‘Steam Bar’ had also surfaced on social media, showing three people inhaling steam at once to help protect from Covid-19.

However, it is important to note that the only tried and tested way of preventing coronavirus is to wear a mask when stepping out, frequently washing hands and using sanitiser.