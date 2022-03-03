Viral Video: Needless to say, music is an important aspect of a fashion show. The style of music chosen can help to accent the designer’s collection and set the mood for the entire evening. However, during the recent Milan fashion show, there was absolute silence as models strutted down the catwalk. Why, you ask? On Sunday, acclaimed designer Giorgio Armani switched off the music to hold his Milan fashion show in silence, out of respect for the people caught in the Ukrainian conflict.Also Read - Viral Video: Russian Soldier in Tears as Ukrainians Offer Him Food & Tea, Help Him Call His Mom. Watch

“My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine,” Armani wrote in a message. The video shows the models walking down the quiet catwalk while only light breathing, cameras and faint applause from the audience were heard.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

“The best thing to do is send a message that we don’t want to celebrate because something very disturbing is happening around us,” the 87-year-old designer said, according to Reuters.

Armani’s designs brought down the curtain on Milan’s fashion week for the 2022-23 fall/winter collections, which hosted mainly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations.