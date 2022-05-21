Viral Video Today: A touching video is doing the round on social media where a young man is dedicating his graduation degree to his mother. The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘goodnews_movement’. The heartwarming clip has received more than 3.2 million views and 205k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Feeds 2 Squirrels, Talks to Them Like a Dad. Clip is Too Cute to Miss

The video shows a Mexican man named Antonio Chavex after his college graduation ceremony. His mother couldn't seem to be holding back tears as her son put his graduation cap on her head. He then also puts the sash over her neck and makes her wear the gown. The man's mother could also be seen holding flowers as she broke down at her son's sweet gesture. In the end, the man could be seen kissing his mama on her forehead.

The post also featured a message from Antonio that said: “Congratulations mama, you did it! Together we started off with nothing, since a boy I promised myself I would try to give you everything. With these, that are now yours: Two degrees in Psychology and Spanish, a minor in Physical Education, and my soccer achievements. May just these things be proof in that . . . you’ve never failed me, my sisters, our family, nor yourself mama. I love you. Love your son, Buddy.”

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

