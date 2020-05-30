In a strongly worded video, the man who served as the inspiration for 3 Idiots – Sonam Wangchuk, listed out steps for Indians to teach China a lesson. Taking to his YouTube handle, Wangchuk shared part one of the video titled, ‘Cheen Ko Jawaab‘ (Lesson to China). Also Read - #BoycottChineseProducts: Arshad Warsi, Milind Soman, Kamya Punjabi And Other Stars Join The Online Campaign

The video opens to Wangchuk sitting in a picturesque landscape of Leh and introducing viewers to his accomplished works that grabbed him fame, before moving on to reveal the real purpose of the video. This comes at the heels of the rising tensions at the Line of Actual Control where the Chinese and Indian troops seem to be heading for a face-off.

Calling this upcoming feud a distraction from China's President Xi Jingping's actual failures, Wangchuk says in the video that while our soldiers do their duty at the border, it is our job too to give China a befitting reply. This, he feels can be done by using one's "wallet power" wher we stop buying Chinese products and goods and in turn, China will not have money to invest in their army.

The video’s description emphasised, “Our wallet response of boycotting Chinese products will hurt their economy and take them by surprise and may even lead to what they fear most… a democratic uprising and overthrow of the totalitarian regime… It also means freedom to 1.4 Billion bonded laborers, 10 million Uighur Muslims and six million Tibetan Buddhists. The Choice is yours! (sic)”

Wangchuk also stressed on the switching to PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘AatmaNirbhar’ campaigns in his video which has already grossed over 1.5 million views while still going strong.